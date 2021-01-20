Cardinals hope to allow fans at Busch Stadium during upcoming season

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are hoping to allow at least some fans into Busch Stadium during the upcoming season.

This is still a work in progress as both local officials and Major League Baseball has to give the Cardinals the okay for fans to attend games, but the redbirds are laying out some specifics.

The Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III made the announcement about fans during an interview shared on the Cardinals website as part of the annual Winter Warm-Up. This year it was virtual due to COVID.

DeWitt says because of how Busch is laid out and the need to maintain social distancing, the Cardinals would likely be able to have fans in the stands at 28 percent capacity. The initial plan is to scatter pods of tickets around the stadium. DeWitt said season-ticket buyers will have priority and during the interview, DeWitt suggested that seniority might play a role if demand for the limited seating outpaces the supply of available tickets.

FOX 2 was told the team is in conversations with Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office and with state officials because local policies will dictate when the ballpark can open to fans. The MLB will have some involvement as well in shaping the guidelines.

DeWitt also added that the Cardinals hope to sell less than 1,000 tickets per game during spring training exhibition games at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.