Cardinals hopeful team can welcome bigger crowds in near future

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis Cardinals fans have struggled to find a ticket this year. COVID-19 restrictions remain in place and stadium capacity is currently capped at 32%.
“I’m ready for things to get back to normal,” said longtime fan Felicia Brown.
COVID-19 concerns persist but the CDC announced some changes Tuesday. New guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals ease some of the previous recommendations.
One of the new recommendations is allowing fully vaccinated individuals to attend an event involving a large crowd, as long as they wear a mask. Some MLB teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, are allowing fully vaccinated fans to sit next to each other in sections set aside for those who have proof of vaccination.
A Cardinals spokesperson tells FOX 2 the team has not discussed the possibility of opening a separate section for fully vaccinated fans.
Festus resident Chuck Jennings attended Tuesday’s Cardinals game. He feels requiring proof of vaccination for a special section could present problems.
“I absolutely think it’s a logistics nightmare,” Jennings said. “You have to bring enough stuff to the ballpark to try and get here, let alone extra paperwork to try and show that we are vaccinated or not vaccinated.”
Some fans attending Tuesday’s game said they would welcome the idea.
“I’d feel a lot safer,” said Cardinals fan Jerry Kelso.
Some fans said the like the idea but have concerns.
“I think the only problem is if you have somebody in your group that isn’t vaccinated, then they can’t sit with you,” said Cardinals fan Tammy Owens.
The St. Louis Cardinals tell FOX 2 the attendance cap currently in place will remain at least through May. Tickets for games in May are already on sale. A team spokesperson said the Cardinals are hopeful they will be able to welcome more fans to Busch Stadium “in the near future” but adds any changes in capacity restrictions would require approval from the City of St. Louis and its health department.