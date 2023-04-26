The early season losses continue to pile up on the Cardinals. They fell for a third straight game to the Giants, 7-3 on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Paul Goldschmidt hit two solo home runs in his first two at bats to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. But starting pitcher Steven Matz and the Redbirds bullpen failed to protect that lead. Errors again proved costly to the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar dropped a fly ball in the 5th inning that eventually would allow the go ahead run to score on a Jordan Hicks wild pitch giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Wilmer Flores added a two run homer in the 7th inning off Zack Thompson to increase the Giants lead to 5-2.

The Cardinals rallied a bit in the 9th inning, Paul DeJong had a run scoring double to cut it the lead to 7-3. Goldschmidt hit into a game ending double play.

The loss keeps the Cardinals in last place in the NL central with a 9-16 record.