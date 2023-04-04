Make it two straight wins for the Braves over the Cardinals after their 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Steven Matz made his first start for the Cardinals in 2023 and allowed four runs in five and one third innings pitched. Two home runs were among those allowed by Matz. The Braves Austin Riley hit a two run homer in the 1st inning and Orlando Arcia added a solo shot in the 2nd. The Cardinals offense pounded out 10 hits, but couldn’t break through against Braves rookie starting pitcher Dylan Dodd. The Danville, Illinois native who pitched in college at SEMO won his Major League debut in front of family and friends. Dodd pitched five innings, allowing six hits, but just one run. Willson Contreras drove in the lone Redbirds run in the game with a 4th inning single to score Dylan Carlson.

The second straight defeat drops the Cardinals season record to 2-3. The two teams play the series closing game at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, Miles Mikolas will pitch for the Cardinals who will try to avoid a series sweep.