Cardinals lose Wild Card game on Dodgers walk off homer

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning to win a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. Cody Bellinger also scored. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The 2021 Cardinals season came to a screeching halt when the Dodgers Chris Taylor hit a two run homer in the bottom of the ninth winning the National League Wild Card game on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The two teams had battled the entire game. The Cards scored their only run in the first inning when Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer threw a wild pitch allowing Tommy Edman to score, 1-0. The Dodgers got the tying run in the fourth inning when Justin Turner hit a solo home run off Cards starting pitcher Adam Wainwright.

After those runs, the two clubs bullpens took over. It wasn’t until Alex Reyes allowed the big blast by Taylor that ended the game and the Cardinals season. Edman had three of the Cardinals five hits in the contest. St. Louis just couldn’t capitalize when they did get runners on base.

The Dodgers victory in the wild card game, moves them on to the National League Division series where they will face their rival, the San Francisco Giants.