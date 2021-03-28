Cardinals make final Opening Day roster decisions

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are designating six players for minor league assignment and moving four players to the injured list.
The team announced the moves following Sunday’s spring training game against the Washington Nationals.
As a result of these moves, first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski, infielder Edmundo Sosa, outfielders Austin Dean and Justin Williams, and pitcher Jake Woodford, will make the Cardinals’ 26-man Opening Day roster.
Pitchers Dakota Hudson (right elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim (back), and Miles Mikolas (right shoulder), and outfielder Harrison Bader (right forearm) will start the season on the 10-day Injured List.
Pitcher Kodi Whitley, outfielder Lane Thomas, catchers Tyler Heineman and Dennis Ortega, and infielders Max Moroff and Josė Rondón are being sent to the minors.
The Cardinals will submit its Opening Day roster by Thursday, April 1, the start of a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds. The team returns to Busch Stadium—with fans in the stands—on April 8.