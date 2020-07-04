Cardinals Open “Summer Camp” 2020

Friday, July 3rd was the first day of Summer Camp for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Baseball is trying to get their 2020 season started on July 3. This will give teams three weeks to prepare for the 60 game season, shortened due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Cardinals players are excited to be back and bring baseball to the fans even if it’s in a different form, especially with no fans allowed in the stands to start the season.

Today was the first day of Cardinals “Summer Camp” 2020 as baseball gets set to start it’s season on July 23rd. Cardinals players, manager Mike Shildt and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak were all happy to see baseball, albeit just practice, return to the field at Busch Stadium