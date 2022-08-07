ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees.

New York still has the best record in the American League but its lead in the AL East is down to 9 1/2 games over Toronto, the first time it’s been single digits since June 15.

St. Louis became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a series of at least three games this year. Atlanta and the New York Mets are the only clubs in the majors to avoid that fate so far.

By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press