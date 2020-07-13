Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals announce this afternoon that pitcher Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 season. The team says he is recovering from “Tommy John” elbow surgery in June of 2019.

Hicks, who joined the team in 2018, also cites pre-existing health concerns as a reason to not play.

John Mozeilak, the Cardinals’ President of Baseball released a statement saying, “We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season. We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”

Hicks appeared in 29 games last season before he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament