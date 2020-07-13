Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,083 deaths/ 27,890 cases IL: 7,193 deaths/ 154,799 cases.

Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals announce this afternoon that pitcher Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 season. The team says he is recovering from “Tommy John” elbow surgery in June of 2019.

Hicks, who joined the team in 2018, also cites pre-existing health concerns as a reason to not play.

John Mozeilak, the Cardinals’ President of Baseball released a statement saying, “We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season. We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”

Hicks appeared in 29 games last season before he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News