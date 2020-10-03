Cardinals players emotional after Bob Gibson’s passing

After the Cardinals playoff series and season ending loss to the Padres on Friday night, the team got another jolt, learning of the death of Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson. He was the best pitcher in Cardinals franchise history winning 251 games and striking out 3,117 batters. Gibson helped the Cardinals to World Series wins in 1964 and 1967. He died from pancreatic cancer that he was diagnosed with a year ago. Gibson was 84 years old. Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and catcher Yadier Molina were emotional speaking of Gibson’s passing.