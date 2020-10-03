Cardinals players emotional after Bob Gibson’s passing

This is the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 2, 2020. Segment One features highlights of these high school football games:Vianney at St. Dominic, Summit at Zumwalt West, Howell at Holt, Troy at Timberland, North County at Festus, Valle Catholic at Jefferson, Hillsboro at Windsor and Grandview at Herculaneum.

Segment 2 of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone deals with fall sports in St. Louis county high schools getting back on their fields and courts with the arrival of October.