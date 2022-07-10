Fox 2 Sports was all over the Cardinals today. Daniel Esteve has the post game report after the Redbirds 4-3 win over the Phillies. Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne filled us in on the four Cardinals that will be playing for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game on July 19. Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley will all be going to Los Angeles for the mid summer classic.

