Fox 2 Sports was all over the Cardinals today. Daniel Esteve has the post game report after the Redbirds 4-3 win over the Phillies. Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne filled us in on the four Cardinals that will be playing for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game on July 19. Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley will all be going to Los Angeles for the mid summer classic.
Cardinals post game & All-Star reports
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Daniel Esteve, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
Inspection results at Homer G. Phillips
July 18 2022 05:51 am