Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings and the Cardinals offense supplied 10 runs to lead them to a 10-1 drubbing of the Orioles on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Rookie Juan Yepez got the scoring started in the 2nd inning with a 412 foot home run, his first at Busch Stadium. Then fellow rookie Brendan Donovan doubled home two more runs to make it a 3-0 game after two. The Redbirds added four more runs in the 4th inning. Tommy Edman RBI single, Paul Goldschmidt two run double and Nolan Arenado RBI double made it 7-0. Mikolas pitched seven solid innings, allowing just one run on four hits. Mikolas is now 3-1 and a 1.49 ERA so far this season. The Cardinals season record improves to 17-13 after this victory.

The two teams finish this three game series on Thursday afternoon. It’s a 12:15 PM start at Busch Stadium.