History tells us the Cardinals will have a winning season. It’s a streak that started in 2008. But will it be a “special” season? Is there urgency this year, since it’s Albert’s and Yadi’s farewell. Can this Cardinals franchise that’s always good make that leap to being great. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits down with Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III.

