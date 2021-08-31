Cardinals rained out in Cincinnati, will play two on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) stands next to Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jonathan India (6) at second base after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Rain caused the cancellation of the Cardinals vs Reds game on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, OH. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to finish the three game series. Game one will start at 12:10 PM with Miles Mikolas pitching for the Cardinals against the Reds Sonny Gray. Game two will start at the scheduled time 5:40 PM. J A Happ will be the Cards starter in the nightcap, opposing the Reds Wade Miley.

The Cardinals will enter play on Wednesday just two and a half games back of the Reds in the race for that final wild card spot in the National League.