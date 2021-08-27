Cardinals rebound with 4-3 win over Pirates

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Fort Zumwalt South High School honored the life of 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz before Friday night's football game with a moment of silence and holding a Marine Corps flag during the National Anthem.

Schmitz graduated from Fort Zumwalt South High School in 2019. He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the airport in Kabul from ISIS-K.

Schmitz was supposed to turn 21 in February, he was just seven months old when 9/11 happened and the war he fought in, started.

Afghanistan veteran James Wright said he served in the same unit as Schmitz, but 10 years prior.

"I didn't know who he was, but what I do know is that he's a brother of mine, it hits close to home," he said through his tears.