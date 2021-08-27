Cardinals rebound with 4-3 win over Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals starter J.A. Happ pitches to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Cardinals couldn’t breathe until the final out, but this time they avoided a late inning collapse. After Thursday’s debacle, the Cardinals bounced back to beat the Pirates 4-3 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt nearly hit for the cycle delivering a single, double, and triple.   Tommy Edman drove in three runs, two on his eighth home run of the season.  J A Happ was rock solid once again as he pitched 5 2/3 innings giving up 2 runs. Saturday night the Cardinals will have Adam Wainwright on the mound and he has been dominating the Pirates lately.

