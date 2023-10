The Cardinals finished their disappointing 2023 season with a final record of 71 and 91, last place in the NL Central division. The last time the Redbirds finished last in a season was way back in 1990. Willson Contreras and Paul Goldschmidt reflect on the season to forget.

Cardinals players Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman look back on the very disappointing 2023 baseball season. The club finished in last place in their division, a place the Cardinals haven’t been in since the 1990 season.