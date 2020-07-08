Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,042 deaths/ 24,629 cases IL: 7,063 deaths/ 148,452 cases.

Cardinals resume workouts after delayed test results come back OK

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Cardinals returned to work on Tuesday, July 7 after shutting down Summer Camp for a day due to delays in the Covid-19 test results. The good news, all tests came back negative for the players and the workouts could continue. Pitchers Brett Cecil and Miles Mikolas threw live batting practice to Cardinals hitters. Matt Carpenter says being on the field is normal, but everything leading up to being on the field and after the workouts is completely different. He and the rest of the Cardinal players have to get used to the new normal.

