The Cardinals had more runs than hits, but that’s not what really jumps out at you. The fact the Cardinals scored 29 runs is the headliner. In a game that featured Albert Pujols’ return to the Cardinals lineup, they beat the Nationals 29-8 on Wednesday in West Palm Beach, FL. Pujols had a base hit in his three at bats. Yadier Molina hit his first home run of the Spring and there were huge games for Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt. DeJong had three hits to go with five runs batted in including a 3-run homer .Goldschmidt went 4-4 as the Cardinals pounded out 26 hits.

