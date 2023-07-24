The hope was that Adam Wainwright would be able to make it five innings. He did.

The hope was that he could leave the game with a lead. He did. The perfect scenario also included the Cardinals right-hander picking up the win, number 199 in his career. He didn’t.

The Cardinals frustrating season added another chapter Monday night in Arizona.

Wainwright’s return from the injured list saw him pitch 5 innings giving up 2 runs, but the Cardinals bullpen gave up 4 runs to let the Diamondbacks take the lead.

The offense did rally to score 5 runs in the top of the 9th, fueled by Tyler O’Neill’s three run double, sending the Cardinals to a 10-6 win.

Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt homered as the Cardinals ended their 3-game losing streak.