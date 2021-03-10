Cardinals share the schedule of April giveaways for home games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals have released the first month of their 2021 promotional schedule. They have six different giveaways for fans attending home games.
There will be reduced capacity at Busch Stadium. Around 15,000 fans will be allowed to attend games. The stadium will be at around 32 percent of capacity.
The Cardinals are offering magnet schedules for the Home Opener on April 8. Other promotions include bobbleheads, puffy vests, classic jerseys, and a Jack Buck replica statue. The team says more promotions will be announced soon.
2021 April Promotions Schedule:
2020 Cardinals Magnet Schedule –
- Thursday, April 8 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- All fans, ages 21 and older
- Whom do we play? What time is the game? Are we home or away? Go 162/162 for these questions by coming out to the home opener and picking up your very own 2021 magnet schedule, compliments of Budweiser.
Mystery Hall of Fame Opening Day Car Parade Bobblehead
- Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- 10,000 fans, entering with a ticket
- Come kick off Cardinals opening weekend by taking home your very own Cardinals Hall of Fame Parade Bobblehead. On April 10 and 11, 10,000 fans entering with a ticket will be surprised at the gates when they find out which mystery HOF parade bobblehead, featuring Stan Musial, Jack Buck and Tony La Russa, they will receive, courtesy of Ford.
Adult Puffy Vest
- Monday, April 12; Tuesday, April 13; Wednesday, April 14 vs. Washington Nationals
- 10,000 fans, entering with a ticket
- Be a big hit this season with an Adult Cardinals puffy vest! 10,000 fans entering with a ticket will go home with this one-of-a-kind item, courtesy of Bayer.
Adult 1944 Inspired Jersey
- Friday, April 23; Saturday, April 24; Sunday, April 25 vs. Cincinnati Reds
- 10,000 fans, entering with a ticket
- Join us April 23-25, when the Cardinals take on the Reds! 10,000 fans entering with a ticket will leave the ballpark with their very own jersey, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Walmart.
Jack Buck Statue with Voice Chip
- Monday, April 26; Tuesday, April 27; Wednesday, April 28 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- 10,000 fans, entering with a ticket
- “We will see you …” April 26-28, when the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies! 10,000 fans entering with a ticket will take home a replica of the Jack Buck statue, which can be found outside of Busch Stadium. This giveaway will also include a voice chip that will feature Jack Buck himself, courtesy of Ameren Illinois!
Lou Brock & Bob Gibson Lapel Pin Set
- Thursday, April 29 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- 10,000 fans, entering with a ticket
- Join us on April 29, when the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies! 10,000 fans entering with a ticket will leave with a one-of-a-kind lapel pin set honoring these two Cardinal Hall of Famers, compliments of Central Bank of St. Louis.