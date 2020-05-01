Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong waiting for baseball just like the fans

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is no different than the great fans who cheer for him. He misses baseball too! Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked to the slugging shortstop on Thursday. DeJong talked about a special baseball card that Topps has produced in his likeness to help promote education for kids. They also talked baseball. DeJong admitted that he has driven past Busch Stadium during the coronavirusa shutdown and wonders what it would be like to play there possibly without the normal 40 thousand Cardinals fans each night.