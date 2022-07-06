The Cardinals July slide continued on Wednesday night with another loss to the Braves, 3-0 in Atlanta. The Cards have now lost six of their last seven games. Back to back home runs by the braves Marcel Ozuna and Eddie Rosario gave them a 2-0 lead in the 5th inning. The Redbirds offense was again quiet, although they did get seven hits in the game, they couldn’t string them together. Miles Mikolas was the hard luck losing pitcher, allowing three runs in six innings. His season record falls to 5-7 despite an ERA of 2.72. Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits each in the contest.

The Cards will try to avoid a four game sweep at the hands of the Braves on Thursday. Rookie pitcher Matthew Liberatore takes the mound for the Cards.