Cardinals split DH with Brewers

The Cardinals played yet another doubleheader on Friday night at Busch Stadium. It turned out to be a split with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In game one, the Brewers scored two runs off Jack Flaherty in the second inning to take a 2-0 early lead. Christian Yelich hit his 12th home run of the season off Flaherty in the third inning. That was the end of the scoring in a 3-0 Brewers shutout. Florissant native Devin Williams picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings pitched. Williams has a 4-1 record on the season.

The Cardinals got revenge in game two thanks to a potent offense and a well pitched game from Daniel Ponce De Leon. The Cardinals righty took a no hitter into the sixth inning, when Orlando Arcia broke up the no no big with a solo home run. Tommy Edman hit a two run homer and Dylan Carlson drove in two runs with a double to pace the Cardinals attack.

Game four of this five game series can be seen right here on Fox 2 on Saturday. Coverage begins at 6:00 PM with Adam Wainwright pitching for the Redbirds.