Cardinals split doubleheader with Reds

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

In a long day and night of baseball, the Cardinals and Reds split a doubleheader on Wednesday in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won game one which started at 12:10 PM, 5-4. The Reds answered back with a 12-2 drubbing of the Redbirds in game two that began at 5:40 PM.

In game one, Paul Goldschmidt was the star, hitting two long home runs, both well over 400 feet in distance to key the 5-4 win. Goldy now has 24 home runs on the season. Genesis Cabrera pitched two scoreless innings in relief to get the victory. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his fourth save of the season.

In game two, the Reds jumped on Cardinals starting pitcher J A Happ early. He lasted only into the second inning, allowing seven runs in a 12-2 Reds whitewash. Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos hit two home runs in the game, both off Happ. His second homer was a grand slam that made the score 6-1 in the second inning. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt came out onto the field after Castellenos’ second homer citing he was using a chipped bat. The umpires met and had Castellanos replace his chipped bat.

With the split, the Cardinals remain two and a half games behind the Reds for the final wild card playoff spot in the National League. The Cardinals next head to Milwaukee for a weekend series beginning Friday with the division leading Brewers.