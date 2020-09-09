Cardinals split doubleheader with Twins

The Cardinals started up a new home stand with a double header on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. They eneded up splitting the DH. The Twins won game one 7-3 with the help of home runs by Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz. Carlos Martinez started just his second game of the season. He pitched again Minnesota on July 28th before catch the coronavirus. Today was his return and it didn’t go well. Martinez allowed four runs in three and two-thirds innings pitched. Tommy Edman homered for the Cardinals in game one.

Game two was the Cardinals turn to earn the DH split with a 6-4 victory. After falling behind 2-0, the Redbirds scored five runs in the third inning in many unlikely ways. Bases loaded walks, hit batsmen and ground outs produced the big inning. Daniel Ponce De Leon started game two but wasn’t around long enough to get the win. That went to relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera. Rangel Ravelo and Kolten Wong had RBI singles in the 6-4 win.