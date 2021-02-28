Cardinals spring training 50/50 raffle ticket sales begin along with first spring training game

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have their first spring training game on Sunday and are also asking fans to take part in their raffle.
The Cardinals are hosting the Nationals in their Grapefruit League Season Opener at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at Roger Dean Stadium in Florida. The game will be broadcast on KMOX radio and Fox Sports Midwest.
The Cardinals have also announced that ticket sales for their month long Cardinals Care 2021 Spring Training 50/50 Raffle open at noon. Fans can visit mlb.com/cardinals to purchase tickets.
These tickets benefit Cardinals Care, their charitable arm of the organization.
This is the first of several 50/50 raffles during spring training that are raising funds for Redbird Rookies youth softball and baseball program which benefits children in the St. Louis region.
The team is keeping the raffle online. The drawing for the spring training 50/50 raffle will take place at the end of the seventh inning during the final game of Grapefruit League play on Monday, March 29.
They are still uncertain when the regular season starts how many fans will be allowed inside Busch Stadium. The Cardinals start the season with three games on the road at Cincinnati. The home opener will be against Milwaukee on Thursday, April 8.