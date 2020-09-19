Cardinals sweep DH from Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson celebrates as he heads to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It was another day and night of doubleheaders for the Cardinals on Friday, but it turned out to be a double win in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals won both games, by scores of 6-5 and 7-2.

In Game one, Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill smacked home runs, while Alex Reyes pitched clutch in relief for the 6-5 victory.

In game two, Daniel Ponce De Leon struck out nine Pirates, then saw his offense score six runs in the sixth inning to get the 7-2 win and the DH sweep. Dylan Carlson highlighted the big six run inning with a three run homer, just his second Major League home run.