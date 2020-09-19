Cardinals sweep DH from Pirates

It was another day and night of doubleheaders for the Cardinals on Friday, but it turned out to be a double win in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals won both games, by scores of 6-5 and 7-2.
In Game one, Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill smacked home runs, while Alex Reyes pitched clutch in relief for the 6-5 victory.
In game two, Daniel Ponce De Leon struck out nine Pirates, then saw his offense score six runs in the sixth inning to get the 7-2 win and the DH sweep. Dylan Carlson highlighted the big six run inning with a three run homer, just his second Major League home run.