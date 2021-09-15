Cardinals sweep Mets 11-4, remain in playoff spot

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with Paul Goldschmidt (46) after Goldschmidt hit a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Cardinals completed a three game sweep of the Mets with an 11-4 thrashing in New York on Wednesday night. The Redbirds offense put up five runs in the first inning and never looked back. Jon Lester pitched six innings allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven to get the win (6-6).

The Cards offense piled up 16 hits, including four home runs, one each by Harrison Bader (12), Paul Goldschmidt (26), Nolan Arenado (32) and Edmundo Sosa (6). One of the biggest plays in the game came in the Mets half of the seventh inning. With two men on and the Cards leading 8-4, Pete Alonso hit a drive to the right field wall. Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar made the home run saving catch with a great leaping grab. It would have made it an 8-7 game.

It’s the fifth straight win for the Cardinals. They remain in possession of the second wild card in the National League. The Reds lost on Wednesday, so they fall a game and a half back of the Cardinals. The Padres were still playing on Wednesday night as of this writing.

The Cardinals and Padres will meet this weekend in St. Louis for a three game series starting Friday at Busch Stadium.