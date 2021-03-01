The Cardinals opened their 2021 spring training schedule on Sunday with a 4-4 tie against the Washington Nationals. It was the debut of Nolan Arenado in a Redbird uniform. The All-Star third baseman received a standing ovation from Cardinals fans attending the game. Arenado went 0 for 2 at the plate in his first game, with a strike out and a fly out. Jack Flaherty was the Cardinals starting pitcher, He last just over an inning allowing three runs. Harrison Bader was the hitting start with a double that drove in a run.
Here’s Arenado on the ovation he received from Cardinals fans at the game.
Cardinals tie Nationals 4-4 in Spring Training debut
The Cardinals opened their 2021 spring training schedule on Sunday with a 4-4 tie against the Washington Nationals. It was the debut of Nolan Arenado in a Redbird uniform. The All-Star third baseman received a standing ovation from Cardinals fans attending the game. Arenado went 0 for 2 at the plate in his first game, with a strike out and a fly out. Jack Flaherty was the Cardinals starting pitcher, He last just over an inning allowing three runs. Harrison Bader was the hitting start with a double that drove in a run.