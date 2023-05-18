The Cardinals tied a team record hitting seven home runs in their 16-8 win over the Dodgers on Thursday night at Busch Stadium.

Willson Contreras started the HR party in the 3rd inning with a three run homer to center giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. They would then hit back to back to back homers in the same inning. Juan Yepez (2), Nolan Gorman (11) and Paul DeJong (6) all went deep in the big 3rd inning to give the Cards a 6-2 lead..

Nolan Arenado hit the team’s fifth home run of the game an inning later. His two run shot made it 9-2 cards. The Dodgers would respond with a five run 6th inning highlighted by a Freddie Freeman grand slam home run.

St. Louis held a 9-8 lead into the eighth inning and built on it with their 6th and 7th homers of the game. Contreras hit another three run home run to up the lead to 14-8. Gorman also smacked his second long ball of the night, a two run blast, his 12th of the season making it 16-8.

Adam Wainwright pitched five and two thirds innings, allowing two earned runs to win his first game of the season ands 196th of his career.

The Cardinals also hit seven home runs in 1940 against the Brooklyn Dodgers and in 1996 against the Cubs.