It took four extra innings, but the Cardinals got the 5-3 win on Wednesday night in Cincinnati over the Reds. Albert Pujols broke a 2-2 tie in the 13th inning with a sacrifice fly, then Lars Nootbaar added a two run homer to pad the lead to 5-2. The Reds got one run in their half of the 13th, but Andre Pallante finished his third inning of relief and the game to get the win.

It’s another series victory for the Cardinals. They finish the month of August with a 22-7 record. They lead the NL Central division by six games over the Brewers. The Cardinals return home on Friday to host a weekend series against the Cubs.