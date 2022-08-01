The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM, but the Cardinals beat that deadline with a trade for a pitcher. The Cards have acquired lefthanded starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In return, the Redbirds send pitcher Johan Oviedo and AA infielder Malcolm Nunez to Pittsburgh.



Quintana, in 20 starts for the Pirates has a 3-5 record with a 3.50 ERA. Quintana is an 11 year veteran having also pitched for the White Sox, Cubs, Angels and Giants.



Oviedo has pitched in both starting and relief roles for the Cardinals. Nunez has hit 17 home runs this season for the Cardinals AA affiliate in Springfield, MO.