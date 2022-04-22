The Cardinals pounded out ten hits, all singles and outscored the Reds 4-2 on Friday night in Cincinnati. Paul Goldschmidt led the way with three hits and two runs batted in. Lars Nootbaar got a rare start in center field. He also drove in a run with a single to give the Redbirds a 4-0 lead. Steve Matz pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one run to get his second win of the young season. Giovanny Gallegos allowed a run in the ninth inning, but still picked up his fourth save of the year.

The Cardinals record improves to 8-4 after the victory in Cincinnati.