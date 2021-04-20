Cardinals waste Wainwright’s quality start, lose to Nationals, 3-2

The Cardinals wasted a quality start from Adam Wainwright and lost to the Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.
Wainwright pitched seven strong innings, allowing just one run while striking out ten. The game was a pitcher’s duel between Wainwright and the Nats Patrick Corbin. Josh Bell’s home run gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Dylan Carlson tripled home Yadier Molina and Austin Dean hit a sac fly to plate Carlson to give the Cards a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning. Washington rallied in the eighth inning off Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos. Trea Turner’s double scored the tieing run, then Gallegos issued a bases loaded walk to Yan Gomes allowing the go ahead run to score.
Here’s Adam Wainwright after the Cards tough late inning loss.
