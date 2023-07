Make it three straight wins for the Cardinals after a 6-4 triumph over the Marlins on Monday night at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado drove in four runs with a pair of hits to lead the charge. Miles Mikolas pitched six innings, allowing three runs to earn the win. Dylan Carlson had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a run. Jordan Walker also had a two hit night with an RBI as well. Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick his 8th save of the season.

