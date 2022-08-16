The Cardinals won by one of the strangest ways you can on Tuesday night, a walk off hit by pitch! The Cards beat the Rockies 5-4 when Tyler O’Neill was hit by Rockies pitcher Dinelson Lamet forcing in Andrew Knizner with the game winning run.

The Cardinals had built a 3-0 lead on home runs by Tommy Edman (8) and Paul Goldschmidt (29). Colorado answered back with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead. Paul Goldschmidt’s sac fly tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh.

Lamet loaded the bases in the Cardinals ninth walking two and allowing a bunt single by Dylan Carlson, before the O’Neill walk off hit batsman.

Ryan Helsley picks up the win in relief (7-1). Lamet was the losing pitcher. The victory gives St. Louis a 64-51 record. They maintain a two game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race. They beat the Dodgers in extra innings on Tuesday night to stay two games back of the Cardinals.