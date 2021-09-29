Cardinals win streak stopped at 17, Brewers prevail 4-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas sits in the dugout after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The historic 17 game winning streak by the 2021 Cardinals ended on Wednesday night with a 4-0 defeat to the Brewers at Busch Stadium.

One night after clinching the second wild card spot in the National League playoffs with their 17th straight victory, the Redbirds offense went thud in the 4-0 loss. The Brewers got an early run in the first inning off Cards starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. They added home runs by Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth inning and Manny Pina in the seventh to pad their lead to 4-0.

What a streak it was though, Cardinals fans applauded as the last out was made in this setback, thanking their team for an unbelievable run that landed them a playoff spot in October.

The Cardinals and Brewers finish their series with a 12:15 PM game on Thursday. The Cubs come to Busch Stadium this weekend for the final three games of the regular season Friday through Sunday.