Make it three straight wins for the Cardinals after their 6-4 triumph over the Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Nolan Gorman started the scoring with a 1st inning home run, his 8th of the season. Lars Nootbaar homered in the 3rd inning to put the Cards back in front 2-1 with his 3rd homer of the season. St. Louis added two more runs in the inning on two bases loaded walks by Cubs pitching. Chicago rallied to the the game at 4-4 after home runs by Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel.

The game stay tied until the 9th inning when Paul DeJong hit his 3rd home run of the season to put the Redbirds back on tp 5-4. Andrew Knizner’s double scored Dylan Carlson who had tripled to give the Cards and insurance run and a 6-4 advantage.

Giovanny Gallegos finished with a 1-2-3 9th inning to get his 2nd save of the season. Chris Stratton got the win in relief (1-0). Jack Flaherty started the game pitching five innings allowing three runs.

The win raises the Cardinals season record to 13-24. The first place Pirates lost on Tuesday, so the Cardinals now trail the front runners by 8 games. Jordan Montgomery pitches for the Cardinals on Wednesday as they go for the series sweep of the Cubs.