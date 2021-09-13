Cardinals win third straight, shut out Mets 7-0

St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings to win his 16th game of the year and the Cardinals won their third straight, a 7-0 shutout of the Mets on Monday night in New York. Wainwright got out of a bases loaded first inning jam with a strikeout of the Mets Jeff McNeil.

The Cardinals offense started the scoring in the second inning on Dylan Carlson’s double that scored Yadier Molina, who had doubled earlier in the inning. Paul Goldschimdt made it 2-0 in the third inning with a run scoring single. Goldy then homered in the fifth to give the Redbirds a 3-0 cushion. It was Goldschmidt’s 25th home run of the season.

After Wainwright’s six shutout innings, the Cardinals bullpen took over. T.J. McFarland pitched a scoreless seventh inning, while Alex Reyes rebounded after a shaky start in the eighth to strike out the side. Kodi Whitley then struck out the Mets side in the ninth inning to complete the Cardinals shutout.

The Cardinals offense was at it again in that ninth inning, scoring four runs, all on singles from Nolan Areando, Yadier Molina, Edmundo Sosa and Harrison Bader.

The victory moves the Cardinals even closer to that second wild card playoff spot in the National League. They trail the Reds by just a half game for that spot with 19 games remaining in the regular season.