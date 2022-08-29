The Cardinals withstood two rain delays and got career home run #694 from Albert Pujols and knocked off the Reds 13-4 in Cincinnati on Monday night. The game itself was delayed an hour and a half at the outset. The Cardinals started quickly after that delay, scoring six runs in the second inning. The highlight of that inning was Tyler O’Neill’s second home run in as many games. Pujols knocked out career home run #694 in the third inning. The two run shot went the other way to right to give the Cards an 8-0 lead. The homer was historic, it’s the 450th pitcher Pujols has homered off in his career. It breaks the old Major League record of 449 held by Barry Bonds.

The Reds rallied off Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas in the fifth inning hitting three home runs and cutting the deficit to 8-4. The Cardinals didn’t break, instead they padded their lead in the sixth inning with four more runs. Two of them came on Nolan Arenado’s double and the other two from O’Neill’s second home run of the night and 12th of the season.

The game was delayed again in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the two teams were able to get back on the field and complete the nine innings.