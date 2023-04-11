After trailing 6-2, the Cardinals came back to beat the Rockies 9-6 on Tuesday night in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies put up five runs in the 5th inning off Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. Nolan Arenado tied the game in the 7th with his bases loaded double to knot the score at 6-6. Still tied in the 9th inning, Nolan Gorman hit his third home run of the season giving the Cards the 7-6 lead. Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill added run scoring singles to boost the lead to 9-6. Giovanny Gallegos got the win in relief, while Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season. Tommy Edman and Juan Yepez hit solo homers early in the game to give the Redbirds an early 2-0 lead. Rookie Jordan Walker did get one hit in the game and now has an 11 game hitting streak this season.

