The Cardinals rallied in the ninth inning against the Reds on Thursday night at Busch Stadium, but they didn’t get the big hit to win it. Albert Pujols came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Cardinals trailing the Reds 3-1. He did deliver, a sacrifice fly, not the grand slam home run the fans were hoping for, to cut the deficit to 3-2. Corey Dickerson then grounded out to end the game with runners on second and third.

It was a frustrating loss for the Redbirds, who managed just three hits in the game. Miles Mikolas was the tough luck losing pitcher, giving up three runs in six innings pitched. Pujols remains at 697 career home runs.