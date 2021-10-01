Cards get walk off win over Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, right, gets a hug from teammate Yadier Molina (4) after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cardinals got to 90 wins on the season with a dramatic walk off win over the Cubs, 4-3 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Paul Goldschmidt’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Andrew Knizner with the game winning run. Tyler O’Neill was also a hitting star for St. Louis, getting three hits, including two solo homer runs giving him 34 on the season. The Cubs took a 3-2 lead after the two O’Neill homers when the Cubs Trayce Thompson hit a go ahead three run homer off T.J. McFarland in the sixth inning. Lars Nootbar tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a run scoring single making it a 3-3 game.

Goldschmidt’s winning hit in the bottom of the ninth gave him 99 RBI on the season.

