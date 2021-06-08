Cards losing streak reaches Six, after 10-1 loss to Indians

The Cardinals losing streak has reached six after their latest defeat, a 10-1 thrashing by the Indians on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martinez was again ineffective, allowing five runs in just four innings pitched. He took the losss and his season record falls to 3-6.
Jose Ramirez was the big hitter in the game, three hits, one home run and four runs batted in. Eddie Rosario also had three hits and added two RBI.
The lone Cardinals run was driven in by Edmundo Sosa. His run scoring single in the fourth inning cut the Cleveland deficit to 5-1.
Adam Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals as they wrap up their home stand on Wednesday against the Indians and hopefully end this losing skid.