Albert Pujols homered and Packy Naughton pitched the Cardinals out of a big jam. It all added up to a 7-6 dramatic win over the Dodgers on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. Pujols opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, his 6th of the season and 685th of his career. Andrew Knizner drove in a couple of runs with a three hit night. Nolan Gorman also homered, his solo shot, the eighth of the season for Gorman gave the Redbirds a 4-1 lead.

The real drama came in the Dodgers 7th inning. They loaded the bases with nobody out and relief pitcher Packy Naughton was called in for the Cardinals. Naughton proceeded to get two shallow fly outs, then a strikeout to preserve a 6-5 lead.

Giovanny Gallegos allowed a solo home run to the Dodgers Freddie Freeman in the 9th inning before settling down to pick up his 10th save of the season.

That’s three wins in a row for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright pitches for the Birds on Wednesday night against the Dodgers.