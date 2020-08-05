Cards pass Covid-19 tests, will return to St. Louis on Wednesday

The Cardinals received their second straight day of all negative Covid-19 tests and have been cleared to return to St. Louis. 13 members, seven players and six staff of the team’s traveling party had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus late last week on their current road trip. The Cards will fly home from Milwaukee on Wednesday morning and hold a 2 PM practice at Busch Stadium. The Redbirds will return to game action on Friday, August 5th when they host their arch rivals, the Chicago Cubs at 7:15 PM. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is happy that his team has gotten over the coronavirus hurdle and can return to play baseball again.