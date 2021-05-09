Cards post after sweep of Rockies and shout outs to their moms

The Cardinals shut out the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday at chilly Busch Stadium to complete a three game sweep. Adam Wainwright pitched shutout baseball into the ninth inning before Ryan Helsley finished up for his first save of the season. Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina provided the offense. Arenado hits his 6th home run of the season, while Molina drove in a run with a fourth inning double.
Wainwright commented on his pitching prowess today at age 39, while Arenado and Molina gave shout outs to their moms who were both at the game today.