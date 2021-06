The Cardinals game at the Braves on Saturday has been postponed due to heavy rain in the Atlanta area. The game was supposed to be telecast on Fox 2. That game will be made up on Sunday, June 20th as part of a doubleheader. Game one will start at 1:10 PM with Adam Wainwright pitching for the Cardinals. Game 2 will start at 6:08 PM with K.K. Kim getting the call on the mound for the Redbirds.

The Cardinals currently hold a .500 record, 35 wins to go along with 35 losses.