Cards shuffle rotation, Flaherty moved back

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced on Thursday that he’s shuffling his starting pitching rotation. Jack Flaherty was due to start the Cardinals next game, Friday vs. the Cubs. Instead Daniel Ponce De Leon will get the nod. Shildt’s reasoning is that Flaherty has not pitched since the season opener on July 24th and could use another side session. Ponce De Leon was the last Cardinal to start a game. That was on Wednesday, July 29th before the coronavirus shut down the team for eight days. Ponce De Leon will pitch Friday’s game as mentioned, followed by Adam Wainwright on Saturday. Flaherty of Dakota Hudson will pitch on Sunday. The one who doesn’t pitch Sunday will go on Monday. Then rookie K.K. Kim will start next Tuesday’s game. It will be his first Major league start.