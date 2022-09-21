The last time the Cardinals scored a run it was Saturday night with Andrew Knizner getting hit in the back in the 11th inning of a 1-0 win. Since then the Cardinals have been shutout in back to back games. On Sunday by Cincinnati and then Tuesday night in San Diego. The Cardinals were blanked 5-0 by the Padres. It was the 15th time this season the Cardinals have been shutout. The offense has gone quiet, but Albert Pujols did have a 2-hit night. Two singles for Pujols as he stays at 698 home runs for his career. The best news of the night was Milwaukee losing to the Mets so the Cardinals magic number to clinch the Central Division is down to 6.

